Multiple Choice
In anatomical position, is the heart posterior to the sternum?
4
views
Master Anterior and Posterior with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
During a surgery to insert a Deep Brain Stimulation device in a patient with Parkinson's disease, the surgeon wants to instruct the other doctors that the device should be moved closer to the patient's face. How could the doctor communicate this?
Use the correct regional and directional terms to describe the location of each of the following organs in the body. You may use Figure 1.8 for reference. <IMAGE>
a. Esophagus
b. Brain
c. Urinary bladder (in a female)