In anatomical position, the heart is ________ to the vertebral column.
A
Deep
B
Anterior
C
Posterior
D
Superior
1
Understand the anatomical position: The body is standing upright, facing forward, with arms at the sides and palms facing forward.
Identify the vertebral column: It is the spine located along the midline of the back, running vertically.
Locate the heart in the body: The heart is situated in the thoracic cavity, between the lungs, and slightly to the left of the midline.
Determine the relative position of the heart to the vertebral column: Since the vertebral column is at the back (posterior), and the heart lies towards the front of the body, the heart is positioned anterior to the vertebral column.
Conclude that in anatomical terms, 'anterior' means toward the front of the body, so the heart is anterior to the vertebral column.
