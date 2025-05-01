In anatomical position, is the heart posterior to the sternum?
A
No; the heart lies inferior to the sternum.
B
No; the heart lies lateral to the sternum.
C
No; the heart lies anterior (superficial) to the sternum.
D
Yes; the heart lies posterior (deep) to the sternum.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical position and directional terms. In anatomical position, the body is standing upright, facing forward, with arms at the sides and palms facing forward. Terms like anterior/posterior and superficial/deep describe relative positions on the body.
Step 2: Identify the location of the sternum. The sternum, or breastbone, is a flat bone located in the center of the anterior thoracic wall (front of the chest). It serves as an attachment point for ribs and protects underlying structures.
Step 3: Identify the location of the heart. The heart is located within the thoracic cavity, specifically in the mediastinum, which is the central compartment of the thorax between the lungs.
Step 4: Compare the positions of the heart and sternum using directional terms. Since the sternum is on the anterior chest wall, and the heart lies behind it within the thoracic cavity, the heart is positioned posterior (deep) to the sternum.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct anatomical relationship is that the heart lies posterior (deep) to the sternum, confirming the statement: 'Yes; the heart lies posterior (deep) to the sternum.'
Watch next
Master Anterior and Posterior with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan