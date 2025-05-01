Which statement correctly uses directional terminology for the front (anterior) and back (posterior) of the body?
A
The sternum is posterior to the heart.
B
The sternum is anterior to the heart.
C
The vertebral column is anterior to the sternum.
D
The heart is anterior to the sternum.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the directional terms 'anterior' and 'posterior'. 'Anterior' refers to the front of the body, while 'posterior' refers to the back of the body.
Step 2: Identify the anatomical positions of the structures mentioned: the sternum (breastbone) is located at the front (anterior) of the chest, the heart lies just behind the sternum, and the vertebral column (spine) is located at the back (posterior) of the body.
Step 3: Analyze each statement by comparing the relative positions of the structures using the definitions of anterior and posterior.
Step 4: For example, if the sternum is at the front and the heart is behind it, then the sternum is anterior to the heart, not posterior.
Step 5: Use this reasoning to determine which statement correctly applies the directional terminology based on the anatomical locations of the sternum, heart, and vertebral column.
