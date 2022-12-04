2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
Problem 7
The mitochondria in a eukaryotic cell . a. serve as the cell's power plants; b. probably evolved from a prokaryotic ancestor; c. can live independently of the eukaryotic cell; d. A and B are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
