2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsMitochondria & Chloroplasts
Problem 7
Textbook Question

The mitochondria in a eukaryotic cell                   . a. serve as the cell's power plants; b. probably evolved from a prokaryotic ancestor; c. can live independently of the eukaryotic cell; d. A and B are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct

