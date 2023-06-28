Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
Anatomy & Physiology
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
Problem 11
In which cell would you find the most mitochondria? a. pancreatic cell that secretes digestive enzymes b. ovarian cell that produces estrogen (a steroid hormone) c. muscle cell in the thigh of a long-distance runner d. white blood cell that engulfs bacteria

