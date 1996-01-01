2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is false?
A
Mitochondria are involved in energy metabolism.
B
Mitochondria have more than one membrane.
C
The folds of the inner mitochondrial membrane are called cristae.
D
Mitochondria possess their own DNA.
E
Mitochondria contain ribosomes in the intermembrane space.
119
Watch next
Master Mitochondria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice