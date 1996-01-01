2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which type of cell is most likely to have the largest number of mitochondria?
A
Photosynthetic cells in the leaves of a tree
B
Bacterial cells that are growing on sugars
C
Inactive yeast cells that are stored for future use
D
Nondividing cells in the skin on your finger
E
Muscle cells in the legs of a marathon runner
