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Multiple Choice
In skeletal muscle anatomy, the fibrous band that connects muscle to bone is called a(n):
A
Aponeurosis
B
Fascia
C
Tendon
D
Ligament
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of each term related to connective tissues in skeletal muscle anatomy.
Step 2: Define 'Tendon' as the fibrous connective tissue that connects muscle to bone, transmitting the force generated by the muscle to move the skeleton.
Step 3: Define 'Aponeurosis' as a broad, flat sheet of connective tissue that also connects muscles to the parts they move, often other muscles or bones, but is not the typical fibrous band.
Step 4: Define 'Fascia' as a layer of connective tissue that surrounds muscles, groups of muscles, blood vessels, and nerves, binding some structures together while permitting others to slide smoothly over each other.
Step 5: Define 'Ligament' as a fibrous connective tissue that connects bone to bone, providing joint stability, and distinguish it clearly from tendons.
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