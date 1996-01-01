3. Energy & Cell Processes
Organization of DNA in the Cell
The centromere is a region in which __________.
A
chromosomes become aligned during metaphase
B
microtubules are fastened to the centrioles during anaphase
C
the new cell plate forms in telophase
D
the chromosomes are connected to the cell plate in metaphase
E
sister chromatids are attached to one another in prophase
