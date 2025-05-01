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Multiple Choice
In the structure of a skeletal muscle, what is the cordlike part that attaches a muscle to a bone?
A
Aponeurosis
B
Ligament
C
Fascia
D
Tendon
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic anatomy of skeletal muscle attachments. Skeletal muscles connect to bones to facilitate movement.
Step 2: Identify the different connective tissue structures associated with muscles: Aponeurosis is a broad, flat sheet of connective tissue; Ligaments connect bones to other bones; Fascia is a band or sheet of connective tissue beneath the skin that attaches, stabilizes, encloses, and separates muscles and other internal organs.
Step 3: Recognize that the cordlike structure specifically connecting muscle to bone is called a tendon.
Step 4: Recall that tendons are composed of dense regular connective tissue, which provides strength and flexibility to transmit the force generated by muscle contraction to the bone.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, the tendon is the correct term for the cordlike part attaching muscle to bone.
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