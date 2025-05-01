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Multiple Choice
Which body system is primarily responsible for producing red blood cells (erythrocytes) in red bone marrow?
A
Integumentary system
B
Respiratory system
C
Skeletal system
D
Digestive system
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of red bone marrow: it is the site where red blood cells (erythrocytes) are produced through a process called hematopoiesis.
Identify which body system contains red bone marrow: red bone marrow is found within certain bones, making it part of the skeletal system.
Recall the primary functions of the skeletal system: besides providing structure and support, it houses red bone marrow responsible for blood cell production.
Compare the other systems listed: the integumentary system protects the body, the respiratory system manages gas exchange, and the digestive system processes nutrients, none of which produce red blood cells.
Conclude that the skeletal system is primarily responsible for producing red blood cells in red bone marrow.
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