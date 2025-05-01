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Multiple Choice
Which body system is primarily responsible for producing blood cells in the red bone marrow?
A
Nervous system
B
Digestive system
C
Integumentary system
D
Skeletal system
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of red bone marrow: it is the site where blood cells are produced, a process known as hematopoiesis.
Identify which body system contains the red bone marrow: red bone marrow is found within certain bones, such as the pelvis, ribs, and sternum.
Recall the primary functions of the skeletal system, which include support, protection, movement, and importantly, housing the red bone marrow for blood cell production.
Compare the other systems listed: the nervous system controls body activities, the digestive system processes food, and the integumentary system protects the body surface; none of these are involved in blood cell production.
Conclude that the skeletal system is primarily responsible for producing blood cells in the red bone marrow.
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