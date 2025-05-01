Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the structure of skeletal muscle, what is the term for a bundle of muscle fibers (muscle cells) surrounded by perimysium?
A
Sarcomere
B
Fascicle
C
Tendon
D
Myofibril
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the hierarchical structure of skeletal muscle, which is organized from the smallest to the largest components: myofilaments, myofibrils, muscle fibers (cells), fascicles, and the whole muscle.
Recall that a muscle fiber (or muscle cell) is surrounded by a connective tissue layer called the endomysium.
Recognize that a group or bundle of muscle fibers is surrounded by another connective tissue layer called the perimysium.
Identify that this bundle of muscle fibers surrounded by perimysium is called a fascicle.
Differentiate the other terms: a sarcomere is the functional contractile unit within a myofibril, a tendon connects muscle to bone, and a myofibril is a subunit within a muscle fiber composed of sarcomeres.
Watch next
Master The Muscle Fiber with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan