Enzyme activity is affected by pH because __________.
most substrates do not function well at high or low pH
low pH will denature all enzymes
changes in pH can cause loss of cofactors from the enzyme
the binding of hydrogen ions to the enzyme absorbs energy and thus there may not be enough energy to overcome the activation energy barrier
high or low pH may disrupt hydrogen bonding or ionic interactions and thus change the shape of the active site
