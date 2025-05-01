In anatomical position, the sternum is ____ to the heart.
A
anterior
B
superior
C
lateral
D
posterior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical position and directional terms. In anatomy, 'anterior' means toward the front of the body, 'posterior' means toward the back, 'superior' means above, and 'lateral' means away from the midline.
Step 2: Identify the location of the sternum. The sternum, or breastbone, is a flat bone located in the center of the chest, on the front side of the body.
Step 3: Identify the location of the heart. The heart is located in the thoracic cavity, slightly left of the midline, and behind the sternum.
Step 4: Compare the positions of the sternum and the heart using directional terms. Since the sternum is in front of the heart, it is described as 'anterior' to the heart.
Step 5: Conclude that the sternum is anterior to the heart, meaning it lies toward the front relative to the heart.
