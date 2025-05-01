In anatomical position, the heart is what relative to the sternum?
A
Lateral to the sternum
B
Anterior (ventral) to the sternum
C
Superficial to the sternum
D
Posterior (dorsal) to the sternum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomical position: The body is standing upright, facing forward, with arms at the sides and palms facing forward. This is the standard reference position in anatomy.
Identify the sternum: The sternum, or breastbone, is a flat bone located in the center of the anterior (front) chest wall.
Recall the directional terms: 'Anterior (ventral)' means toward the front of the body, 'Posterior (dorsal)' means toward the back, 'Lateral' means away from the midline, and 'Superficial' means closer to the surface of the body.
Determine the position of the heart relative to the sternum: The heart lies behind the sternum, meaning it is closer to the back of the body compared to the sternum.
Conclude that since the heart is behind the sternum, it is 'Posterior (dorsal)' to the sternum.
Watch next
Master Anterior and Posterior with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan