In anatomical position, which directional term best describes the relationship of the heart to the sternum?
A
Posterior (deep) to the sternum
B
Superior to the sternum
C
Lateral to the sternum
D
Anterior (superficial) to the sternum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical position and directional terms. In the standard anatomical position, the body is standing upright, facing forward, with arms at the sides and palms facing forward. Directional terms describe locations relative to other body parts.
Step 2: Identify the location of the sternum. The sternum, or breastbone, is a flat bone located in the center of the anterior (front) thoracic wall.
Step 3: Identify the location of the heart relative to the sternum. The heart lies within the thoracic cavity, positioned behind (toward the back of) the sternum.
Step 4: Recall the directional terms relevant here: 'anterior' means toward the front, 'posterior' means toward the back, 'superior' means above, and 'lateral' means to the side. Since the heart is behind the sternum, it is posterior to it.
Step 5: Conclude that the heart is 'posterior (deep)' to the sternum because it lies deeper inside the thoracic cavity, behind the sternum, rather than in front, above, or to the side.
