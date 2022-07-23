Alkaline substances include which of the following?
a. Gastric juice
b. Water
c. Blood
d. Lemon juice
e. Ammonia
Alkaline substances include which of the following?
a. Gastric juice
b. Water
c. Blood
d. Lemon juice
e. Ammonia
Define pH. The pH range of blood is from 7.35 to 7.45. Circle the correct answer to complete the sentence: This is slightly (acidic / basic).
Mrs. Roberts, who is in a diabetic coma, has just been admitted to Noble Hospital. Her blood pH indicates that she is in severe acidosis (blood pH in the acid range), and the medical staff quickly institute measures to bring her blood pH back within normal limits. Note the normal pH of blood, and discuss why severe acidosis is a problem.
A pH of 7.8 in the human body typifies a condition referred to as
(a) Acidosis
(b) Alkalosis
(c) Dehydration
(d) Homeostasis
An important buffer system in the human body involves carbon dioxide (CO₂) and bicarbonate ion (HCO₃-) in the reversible reaction
CO₂ + H₂O ⇌ H₂CO₃ ⇌ H⁺ + HCO₃-
If a person becomes excited and exhales large amounts of CO2, how will the pH of the person's body be affected?
Which of the following reactions is most consistent with that of a base?