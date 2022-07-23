Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid An acid is a substance that, when dissolved in water, increases the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+). This characteristic allows acids to donate protons in chemical reactions, which is a fundamental property in acid-base chemistry. Common examples include hydrochloric acid (HCl) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4). Recommended video: 02:45 02:45 Acids

Base A base is a substance that can accept hydrogen ions or donate hydroxide ions (OH-) in a solution. Bases reduce the concentration of hydrogen ions, effectively neutralizing acids. Common examples include sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and ammonia (NH3). Understanding the behavior of bases is crucial for grasping acid-base reactions. Recommended video: 02:54 02:54 Bases