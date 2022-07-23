Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH Scale The pH scale measures the acidity or alkalinity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is considered neutral, while values below 7 indicate acidity and values above 7 indicate alkalinity. In the human body, maintaining a pH close to 7.4 is crucial for proper physiological function. Recommended video: 07:58 07:58 pH Scale

Alkalosis Alkalosis is a condition characterized by an elevated pH level in the body, typically above 7.45. It can result from various factors, including respiratory issues or metabolic imbalances, leading to symptoms such as muscle twitching, hand tremors, and confusion. A pH of 7.8 indicates a significant alkalosis condition. Recommended video: Guided course 03:46 03:46 Homeostasis Example 1