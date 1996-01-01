3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
When a poison such as cyanide blocks the electron transport chain, glycolysis and the citric acid cycle also eventually stop working. Which of the following is the best explanation for this?
A
A high level of NADH is present in the cell.
B
The uptake of oxygen stops because electron transport was inhibited.
C
Electrons are no longer available from the electron transport chain to power glycolysis and the citric acid cycle.
D
They run out of ADP.
E
NAD+ and FAD are not available for glycolysis and the citric acid cycle to continue.
