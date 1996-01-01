3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
In eukaryotic cells, the components of the electron transport chain are located in or on __________.
A
the cytosol
B
the matrix of the mitochondrion
C
the intermembrane space of the mitochondrion
D
none of the listed locations
E
the inner membrane of the mitochondrion
