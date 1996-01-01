2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
A nursing infant is able to obtain disease-fighting antibodies, which are large protein molecules, from its mother's milk. These molecules probably enter the cells lining the baby's digestive tract via which process?
Osmosis
Passive transport
Exocytosis
Active transport
Endocytosis
