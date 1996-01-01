2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
The difference between pinocytosis and receptor-mediated endocytosis is that ________.
Pinocytosis brings only water molecules into the cell, receptor-mediated endocytosis brings in other molecules also
Pinocytosis increases the surface area of the plasma membrane, receptor-mediated endocytosis decreases it
Pinocytosis is nonselective, receptor-mediated endocytosis offers more selectivity
Pinocytosis can concentrate substances from the extracellular fluid, receptor-mediated endocytosis cannot
