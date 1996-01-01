2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following pairs correctly matches a membrane transport process to its primary function?
A
Phagocytosis: secretion of large particles from the cell by fusion of vesicles with the plasma membrane
B
Exocytosis: the movement of water and solutes out of the cell by passage through the plasma membrane
C
Osmosis: passive diffusion of water and small solutes across a membrane
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
Pinocytosis: the uptake of water and small solutes into the cell by formation of vesicles at the plasma membrane
