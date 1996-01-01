2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a true statement regarding exocytosis?
A
It forms intracellular vesicles from inward folding of the plasma membrane.
B
It requires fusion of vesicles with the plasma membrane.
C
It secretes large molecules out of the cell.
D
It is responsible for removing large waste particles that cannot be recycled by the cell.
903
1
Watch next
Master Endocytosis and Exocytosis with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice