2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following processes and organelles account for the replacement of lipids and proteins lost from the plasma membrane?
A
Endocytosis and Golgi
B
Active transport and the rough ER
C
Receptor-mediated endocytosis and smooth ER and Golgi
D
Flip-flop of phospholipids from one side of the plasma membrane to the other and the Golgi
E
Exocytosis and smooth ER and rough ER
400
Watch next
Master Endocytosis and Exocytosis with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice