3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cell Division
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements about cell division is correct?
A
It is the process by which one parent cell divide into 2 daughter cells.
B
It is an unnecessary process once an organism reaches maturity.
C
It is the process by which two sex cells fuse.
D
It occurs in 2 stages of mitosis then meiosis in all types of cells.
2211
12
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cell Division with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice