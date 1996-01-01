3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cell Division
The function of the mitotic cell cycle is to produce daughter cells that __________.
have the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell but not the same genetic content
have a random assortment of maternal and paternal chromosomes
have the same number of chromatids as the parent cell had chromosomes
have none of the listed characteristics
are genetically identical to the parent cell (assuming no mutation has occurred)
