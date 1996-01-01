3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cell Division
Asexual reproduction differs from sexual reproduction in that:
Asexual reproduction produces genetically diverse offspring.
Asexual reproduction occurs only in bacteria.
Asexual reproduction produces offspring that are virtually identical.
Asexual reproduction does not occur in animals.
