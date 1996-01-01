3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cell Division
Which one of the following best defines binary fission?
A
The process by which one cell splits into two cells.
B
The process by which one cell splits into four cells.
C
The process by which two cells combine to create a new cell.
D
The process by which gametes are created.
