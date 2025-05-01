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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is primarily responsible for extending the wrist and fingers on the posterior side of the forearm?
A
Pronator teres
B
Flexor carpi radialis
C
Extensor digitorum
D
Palmaris longus
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the location and function of the muscles listed in the problem. The question specifies muscles involved in wrist and finger movement, particularly extension on the posterior side of the forearm.
Step 2: Understand the role of the extensor digitorum muscle. This muscle is located on the posterior side of the forearm and is primarily responsible for extending the wrist and fingers. It is part of the extensor group of muscles.
Step 3: Compare the extensor digitorum with the other muscles listed. Pronator teres is involved in pronation of the forearm, flexor carpi radialis is responsible for flexion and abduction of the wrist, and palmaris longus assists in wrist flexion. None of these muscles are involved in extension of the wrist and fingers.
Step 4: Recall that muscles on the posterior side of the forearm are generally responsible for extension, while muscles on the anterior side are responsible for flexion. This anatomical principle helps confirm the extensor digitorum as the correct answer.
Step 5: Conclude that the extensor digitorum is the muscle primarily responsible for extending the wrist and fingers on the posterior side of the forearm, based on its anatomical location and function.
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