Anatomy & Physiology
3. Cells
Plasma Membrane
Cell Transport
Problem 12
Textbook Question

A physiologist observes that the concentration of sodium inside a cell is decidedly lower than that outside the cell. She also observes that there is a small leakage of sodium into the cell. What cellular process prevents the sodium concentration gradient from disappearing? a. osmosis, b. diffusion, c. primary active transport, d. secondary active transport.

Verified Solution
