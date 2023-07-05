A physiologist observes that the concentration of sodium inside a cell is decidedly lower than that outside the cell. She also observes that there is a small leakage of sodium into the cell. What cellular process prevents the sodium concentration gradient from disappearing?
a. osmosis,
b. diffusion,
c. primary active transport,
d. secondary active transport.
