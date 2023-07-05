Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology3. CellsPlasma MembraneCell Junctions
3:22 minutes
Problem 22
Textbook Question

A 'red-hot' bacterial infection of the intestinal tract irritates the intestinal cells and interferes with digestion. Such a condition is often accompanied by diarrhea, which causes loss of body water. On the basis of what you have learned about osmotic water flows, explain why diarrhea may occur.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
1:41m

Watch next

Master Cell Junctions with a bite sized video explanation from RicochetScience

Start learning
01:41
Cell Junctions
RicochetScience
380
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.