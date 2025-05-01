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Multiple Choice
In the context of bone marrow anatomy, which body system is responsible for producing red blood cells (erythrocytes) through hematopoiesis?
A
Hematopoietic (blood-forming) system
B
Integumentary system
C
Endocrine system
D
Digestive system
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that hematopoiesis is the process of producing blood cells, including red blood cells (erythrocytes), white blood cells, and platelets.
Recognize that hematopoiesis primarily occurs in the bone marrow, which is a specialized tissue found within certain bones.
Identify the body system responsible for blood cell production as the hematopoietic system, also known as the blood-forming system.
Differentiate the hematopoietic system from other body systems such as the integumentary system (skin), endocrine system (hormone regulation), and digestive system (nutrient processing), which do not produce blood cells.
Conclude that the hematopoietic system is the correct answer because it encompasses the bone marrow and the process of hematopoiesis, responsible for generating erythrocytes.
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