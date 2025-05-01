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Multiple Choice
In gross anatomy of bone, which soft tissue within bone cavities is responsible for producing all blood cells (hematopoiesis)?
A
Yellow bone marrow
B
Periosteum
C
Red bone marrow
D
Articular cartilage
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of different soft tissues within bone cavities: Yellow bone marrow primarily stores fat, periosteum is a dense layer covering the bone surface, and articular cartilage covers joint surfaces to reduce friction.
Recall that hematopoiesis is the process of producing blood cells, including red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.
Identify which tissue within the bone cavities is responsible for hematopoiesis by linking the function of blood cell production to the specific type of bone marrow.
Recognize that red bone marrow contains hematopoietic stem cells that actively produce all types of blood cells, making it the site of hematopoiesis.
Conclude that among the options given, red bone marrow is the soft tissue within bone cavities responsible for producing all blood cells.
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