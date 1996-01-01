3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Activation Energy
Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding an enzyme's function?
a) It is generally increased if the structure or conformation of an enzyme is altered.
b) It is independent of factors such as pH and temperature.
c) It increases the rate of chemical reactions by lowering activation energy barriers.
