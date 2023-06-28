Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Activation Energy
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesEnzyme Activation Energy
2:49 minutes
Problem 15b
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

A biologist performed two series of experiments on lactase, the enzyme that hydrolyzes lactose to glucose and galactose. First, she made up 10% lactose solutions containing different concentrations of enzyme and measured the rate at which galactose was produced (grams of galactose per minute). Results of these experiments are shown in Table A below. In the second series of experiments (Table B), she prepared 2% enzyme solutions containing different concentrations of lactose and again measured the rate of galactose production. (a)Graph and explain the relationship between the reaction rate and the enzyme concentration.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
50
Was this helpful?
4:18m

Watch next

Master Enzyme Activation Energy with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
03:56
√ The Definition of Activation Energy of Enzymes Explained. Watch this video to find out!
iitutor.com
279
1
02:41
Function of Enzymes: Substrate, Active Site & Activation Energy
Study.com
257
1
04:52
Activation Energy
Bozeman Science
142
04:18
Enzyme Activation Energy
Jason Amores Sumpter
1018
15
03:23
Activation energy: Kickstarting chemical reactions - Vance Kite
TED-Ed
74
1
01:57
Enzymes and Activation Energy
RicochetScience
130
03:26
Enzymes Lower Activation Energy
Jason Amores Sumpter
1018
12