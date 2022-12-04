3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Activation Energy
Problem 6b
If an enzyme is added to a solution where its substrate and product are in equilibrium, what will occur? a. Additional substrate will be formed. b. The reaction will change from endergonic to exergonic. c. The free energy of the system will change. d. Nothing; the reaction will stay at equilibrium.
