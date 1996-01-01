3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Activation Energy
Multiple Choice
How do enzymes lower activation energy?
A
By increasing reactivity of products
B
By harnessing heat energy to drive the breakage of bonds between atoms
C
The first two responses are correct.
D
The second and third choices are correct.
E
By locally concentrating the reactants
