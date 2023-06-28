Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Activation Energy
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesEnzyme Activation Energy
2:16 minutes
Problem 6c
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

If you were to expose glucose to oxygen on your lab bench, why would you not expect to see it burn as described by the reaction in Figure 8.6? a. The reaction is endergonic and requires an input of energy. b.The reaction is not spontaneous unless an enzyme is added. c. The sugar must first be phosphorylated to increase its potential energy. d. Activation energy is required for the sugar and oxygen to reach their transition state.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
42
Was this helpful?
4:18m

Watch next

Master Enzyme Activation Energy with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
03:56
√ The Definition of Activation Energy of Enzymes Explained. Watch this video to find out!
iitutor.com
279
1
02:41
Function of Enzymes: Substrate, Active Site & Activation Energy
Study.com
257
1
04:52
Activation Energy
Bozeman Science
142
04:18
Enzyme Activation Energy
Jason Amores Sumpter
1018
15
03:23
Activation energy: Kickstarting chemical reactions - Vance Kite
TED-Ed
74
1
01:57
Enzymes and Activation Energy
RicochetScience
130
03:26
Enzymes Lower Activation Energy
Jason Amores Sumpter
1018
12