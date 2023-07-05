Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomy & Physiology
3. Cells
Plasma Membrane
Membrane Structure
Problem 2
Textbook Question
The major types of lipid found in the plasma membranes are (choose two) a. cholesterol, b. triglycerides, c. phospholipids, d. fat-soluble vitamins.
