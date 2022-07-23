Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Selective Permeability The plasma membrane is selectively permeable, meaning it regulates the entry and exit of substances. This function allows essential nutrients to enter the cell while keeping harmful substances out, maintaining the internal environment's stability. This selective barrier is crucial for cellular homeostasis. Recommended video: 6:43 6:43 Clonal Selection

Cell Communication The plasma membrane plays a vital role in cell communication through receptor proteins that detect signaling molecules. These receptors facilitate the transmission of information between cells, allowing them to respond to changes in their environment. This function is essential for processes like immune response and hormone signaling. Recommended video: 2:59 2:59 Map of the Lesson on Cell Communication