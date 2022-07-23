Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phospholipid Bilayer The phospholipid bilayer is the fundamental structure of the plasma membrane, consisting of two layers of phospholipids. Each phospholipid has a hydrophilic (water-attracting) 'head' and two hydrophobic (water-repelling) 'tails.' This arrangement creates a semi-permeable barrier that allows selective passage of substances, maintaining the internal environment of the cell.

Proteins Integral and peripheral proteins are embedded within or attached to the phospholipid bilayer, playing crucial roles in membrane function. Integral proteins often act as channels or transporters for molecules, while peripheral proteins are involved in signaling and maintaining the cell's shape. Together, they facilitate communication and transport across the membrane.