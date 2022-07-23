Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fluid Mosaic Model The fluid mosaic model describes the structure of the plasma membrane as a dynamic and flexible layer composed of a phospholipid bilayer with embedded proteins. This model emphasizes that the lipids and proteins can move laterally within the layer, allowing for self-healing properties. When minor damage occurs, the fluid nature of the membrane enables it to quickly reseal, maintaining its integrity and functionality.

Phospholipid Bilayer The phospholipid bilayer is the fundamental structure of the plasma membrane, consisting of two layers of phospholipids with hydrophilic heads facing outward and hydrophobic tails facing inward. This arrangement creates a semi-permeable barrier that regulates the movement of substances in and out of the cell. Minor damage to the membrane can often be repaired as the phospholipids can rearrange and fill in gaps, restoring the barrier.