Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resting Membrane Potential Resting membrane potential refers to the electrical charge difference across the cell membrane when the cell is not actively sending signals. Typically, the inside of the cell is more negatively charged compared to the outside, primarily due to the distribution of ions such as sodium and potassium. This potential is crucial for the generation of action potentials in excitable cells like neurons and muscle cells. Recommended video: 07:53 07:53 Resting Membrane Potential

Ion Distribution The distribution of ions, particularly sodium (Na+) and potassium (K+), is fundamental to understanding resting membrane potential. At rest, potassium ions are more concentrated inside the cell, while sodium ions are more concentrated outside. This uneven distribution creates a negative charge inside the cell relative to the outside, which is essential for maintaining the resting state and enabling cellular excitability. Recommended video: 01:55 01:55 Ions - Sodium and Potassium Example 3