3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Translation
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Many antibiotics work by blocking the function of ribosomes. Therefore, these antibiotics will:
A
Block DNA synthesis in eukaryotic cells.
B
Block protein synthesis in prokaryotes.
C
Block RNA synthesis in prokaryotes.
D
Block viral DNA in prokaryotes.
E
Block protein synthesis in eukaryotes.
1025
9
Watch next
Master Introduction to Translation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice