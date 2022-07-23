Step 2: Review the properties of each connective tissue type listed in the options. Areolar connective tissue is known for its loose structure and ability to soak up excess fluid, acting like a sponge. Adipose connective tissue primarily stores fat and does not absorb fluid. Dense irregular connective tissue provides structural support but is not specialized for fluid absorption. Reticular connective tissue forms a supportive framework for organs but does not absorb fluid. Vascular tissue (blood) is involved in fluid transport but does not act as a sponge.