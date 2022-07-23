Describe the roles of the following components of the ECM:
Collagen fibers
What kind of connective tissue acts as a sponge, soaking up fluid when edema occurs?
a. Areolar connective
b. Adipose connective
c. Dense irregular connective
d. Reticular connective
e. Vascular
What kind of connective tissue prevents muscles from pulling away from bones during contraction?
a. Dense connective
b. Areolar
c. Elastic connective
d. Hyaline cartilage
Match the appropriate structure with the proper description and/or function.
1. Made of dense, irregular connective tissue
2. Produce sebum
3. Helps regulate body temperature by producing sweat
4. Cause fingerprints
5. Houses the hair root
6. Superficial keratinized stratified squamous epithelium
7. Deep pressure receptors
8. Vascular layer that houses skin appendages
a. Dermal papillae
b. Lamellar corpuscles
c. Dermis
d. Hair follicle
e. Epidermis
f. Eccrine sweat gland
g. Reticular layer
h. Sebaceous glands
What is the name of the connective tissue membrane found lining the joint cavities?
A layer of glycoproteins and a network of fine protein filaments that prevents the movement of proteins and other large molecules from the connective tissue to the epithelium describe
(a) Interfacial canals
(b) The basement membrane
(c) The reticular lamina
(d) Areolar tissue
(e) Squamous epithelium
Why does damaged cartilage heal slowly?
(a) Chondrocytes cannot be replaced if killed, and other cell types must take their place.
(b) Cartilage is avascular, so nutrients and other molecules must diffuse to the site of injury.
(c) Damaged cartilage becomes calcified, thus blocking the movement of materials required for healing.
(d) Chondrocytes divide more slowly than other cell types, delaying the healing process.
(e) Damaged collagen cannot be quickly replaced, thereby slowing the healing process.