Connective Tissue Types Connective tissues are classified into various types, including loose connective tissue, dense connective tissue, adipose tissue, cartilage, bone, and blood. Each type has distinct structural characteristics that suit its specific functions, such as providing support, storing energy, or facilitating transport within the body.

Extracellular Matrix (ECM) The extracellular matrix is a crucial component of connective tissues, consisting of protein fibers and ground substance. The composition and organization of the ECM determine the tissue's strength, elasticity, and ability to withstand stress, reflecting the functional demands placed on the tissue.