Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synovial Membrane The synovial membrane is a specialized connective tissue that lines the joint cavities of synovial joints. It produces synovial fluid, which lubricates the joint, reducing friction and facilitating smooth movement. This membrane plays a crucial role in maintaining joint health and function. Recommended video: 8:20 8:20 Synovial Joints

Connective Tissue Connective tissue is one of the four primary types of tissue in the body, characterized by its ability to support, bind, and protect other tissues and organs. It includes various subtypes, such as loose connective tissue, dense connective tissue, and specialized forms like cartilage and bone. Understanding connective tissue is essential for comprehending the structure and function of joints. Recommended video: Guided course 01:27 01:27 Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue Example 3